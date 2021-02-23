Rio DeFi (RFUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.78 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $25.77 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.00456830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00079379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00057417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00512327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 238,577,326 coins and its circulating supply is 224,543,336 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.