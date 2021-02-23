RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RISE Education Cayman.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

RISE Education Cayman stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $326.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.49. RISE Education Cayman has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

