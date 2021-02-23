Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.96

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.96 and traded as high as $5.99. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 34,781 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RVSB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Riverview Bancorp from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $132.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.
In related news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $153,858.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVSB)
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
