Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.96

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.96 and traded as high as $5.99. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 34,781 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RVSB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Riverview Bancorp from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $132.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $153,858.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

