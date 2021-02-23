RMPL Hits One Day Volume of $26,587.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. RMPL has a market cap of $659,366.50 and approximately $26,587.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL token can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001805 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RMPL has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.98 or 0.00460093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00069048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00077891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00055054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00486472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00072498 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 911,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,369 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.