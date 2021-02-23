Robert W. Baird Boosts John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target to $148.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $6.61 on Tuesday, reaching $141.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,737. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.87.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,027.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,754,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,990,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,321,000 after buying an additional 96,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,148,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,664,000 after buying an additional 56,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,148,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,664,000 after buying an additional 56,258 shares during the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

