Robert W. Baird Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $105.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TREX. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. Trex has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 15.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Trex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

