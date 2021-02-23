Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.13, but opened at C$0.15. Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 26,499 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00.

About Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT)

Rochester Resources Ltd., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mina Real property that consists of eight mining concessions and one mineral claim covering an area of 21,367.42 hectares; and the San Francisco property, which includes twelve mining concessions covering an area of 18,125.05 hectares.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.