Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Capitalization Tops $80.01 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $80.01 million and $4.04 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $7.78 or 0.00016729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00051446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.35 or 0.00686416 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00037976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,991.30 or 0.04280079 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

