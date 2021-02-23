Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Rogers worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rogers by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Rogers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $191.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average is $137.05. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.02 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $195.38.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $322,623.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,787.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,081 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.