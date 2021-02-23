Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,303 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.32% of Rollins worth $61,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rollins by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Rollins by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

