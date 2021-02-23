Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,261 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $45,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

ROP opened at $383.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $409.44 and a 200-day moving average of $412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

