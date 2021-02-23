Ross Stores (ROST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Ross Stores to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.64, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.50 and its 200 day moving average is $104.67. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $123.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

