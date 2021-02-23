Roth Capital Raises Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target to $42.00

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

VERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 43,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,238. Veritone has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 538.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.