Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $13.55 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,589 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.09% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,923,000 after purchasing an additional 120,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,393,000 after acquiring an additional 468,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,862 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,879,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.48.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

