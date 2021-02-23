Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 718,339 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1,018.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 788,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,339 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Brixmor Property Group worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

