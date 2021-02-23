Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 39,240 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,240 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.36% of AdvanSix worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $939,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AdvanSix by 141.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 48,334 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 105.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 23.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AdvanSix by 324.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.09 million, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASIX. CL King raised AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

