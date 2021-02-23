Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 6,034 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,107 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $212.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.53 and its 200-day moving average is $189.66. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $321.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

