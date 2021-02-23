Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BCS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 773,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 126,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.