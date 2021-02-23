Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.45

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.45 and traded as high as $40.98. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 5,372,748 shares trading hands.

RDS.A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.