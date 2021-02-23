Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Shares Down 2.6%

Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37. 72,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 151,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$96.66 million and a PE ratio of -13.70.

Royal Road Minerals Company Profile (CVE:RYR)

Royal Road Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Nicaragua, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Los Andes project located in Boaco department of Nicaragua; and the Piedra Iman property located in northwestern Nicaragua.

