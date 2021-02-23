Royce & Associates LP Acquires 7,549 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.36% of Herc worth $26,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

HRI opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

