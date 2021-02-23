Royce & Associates LP Has $31.35 Million Stock Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.86% of SVMK worth $31,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in SVMK by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in SVMK by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SVMK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $158,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $154,879.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 580,470 shares of company stock worth $15,131,830. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of SVMK opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

