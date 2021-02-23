Royce & Associates LP Has $31.35 Million Stock Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.86% of SVMK worth $31,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in SVMK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of SVMK by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 22.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SVMK by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $158,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $120,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 580,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,830 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SVMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

SVMK opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. SVMK Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

