Royce & Associates LP Has $33.61 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,886 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.22% of Fair Isaac worth $33,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $459.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.93. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

