Royce & Associates LP Purchases 32,589 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 32,589 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.09% of Dorman Products worth $30,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 15.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 13.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 37.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 24,255 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $102.99.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

