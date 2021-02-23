Royce & Associates LP Purchases 73,235 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,235 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.64% of Virtu Financial worth $31,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,656,000 after acquiring an additional 179,959 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 604,938 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,644,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

