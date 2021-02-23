Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,792 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.85% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $27,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after purchasing an additional 250,438 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 613,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at about $4,664,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $695.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

