Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Trading Down 1.3%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 32,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 427% from the average daily volume of 6,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

About Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF)

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc, holds a license to cultivate and process cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia.

