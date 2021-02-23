Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) COO Sells $576,800.00 in Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,661. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $47.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 243.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 48.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

