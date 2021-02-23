Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NIO comprises approximately 1.8% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NIO stock traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $47.27. 2,165,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,631,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 2.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura started coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

