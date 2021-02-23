Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Has $2.61 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

NYSE BABA traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.00. The company had a trading volume of 381,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,523,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $673.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

