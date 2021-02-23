Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000. Bunge makes up about 3.7% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,570,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 453,458 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bunge by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,784,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $42,654,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1.5% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 620,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.71. 21,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

