Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,000. AGCO accounts for 8.0% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of AGCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in AGCO by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $4,680,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.00. 9,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,813. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $490,690. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

