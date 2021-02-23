Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 323.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 6.4% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE stock traded down $5.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.70. The stock had a trading volume of 59,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,601. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.20. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $338.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.80.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

