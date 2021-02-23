Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM accounts for approximately 1.4% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd owned 0.09% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 22.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,572,926.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,952 shares of company stock worth $3,590,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,835. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.