S4FE Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.41 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One S4FE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, S4FE has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and $6,145.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00054150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00759403 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00037898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00058217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,257.44 or 0.04517517 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003581 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE (CRYPTO:S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

