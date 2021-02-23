Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.20. 7,171 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter.

