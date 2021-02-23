Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Sabien Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 667,856,694 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Sabien Technology Group Plc designs, manufactures, and sells boiler energy efficiency technologies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M1G and M2G energy efficiency products for installation of commercial boilers and water heaters. Sabien Technology Group Plc sells its products directly, as well as through various facilities management and property management organizations.

