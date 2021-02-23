SafeCapital Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $168.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $80,834.65 and $168.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015792 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000813 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.