Safex Token Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $16.91 million and approximately $441.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 59% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 71.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

