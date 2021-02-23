Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAFRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Safran in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SAFRY opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. Safran has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

