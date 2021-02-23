Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s stock price dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 703,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,110,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.