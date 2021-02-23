salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,157 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $45,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,144 shares of company stock worth $16,619,830. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.71. The stock had a trading volume of 211,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.01 and its 200 day moving average is $237.12. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $217.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

