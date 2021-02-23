Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.05

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.05 and traded as high as $42.48. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 8,327 shares changing hands.

SAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

