Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Baader Bank

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Baader Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of Salzgitter stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

