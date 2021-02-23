Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Shares Gap Up to $36.80

Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.80, but opened at $40.76. Sanara MedTech shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $233.38 million, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder that helps in the natural wound healing process; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser, a patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Irrigation Solution that works to irrigate and remove microbes from the wound bed to help eliminate planktonic, immature, and mature biofilms.

