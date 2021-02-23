Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.93

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.93 and last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 61545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

