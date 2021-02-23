Sandstorm Gold (SAND) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) recently:

2/17/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.25 to $14.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2021 – Sandstorm Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

2/12/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/8/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $16.75 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAND traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. 2,639,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,808. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

