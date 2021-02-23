Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €61.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €61.00 ($71.76) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

FME has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.18 ($82.56).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €58.36 ($68.66) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12 month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

