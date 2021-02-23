Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.41

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and traded as high as $28.96. Saputo shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 210 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAPIF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

